SJFD firefighter sustains minor injuries in vacant house fire

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) SJFD responded to a vacant house fire in the early hours of Monday morning.

According to David Richey, SJFD Battalion Chief, crews were called out the abandoned house on the 2300 block of Blackwell Road at 1:30 a.m.

Crews battled the structure fire all night. Richey said the cold temperatures made extinguishing the fire difficult.

"They had it knocked down pretty well at first and then they had it reignite on them, so we did have a couple firefighters that had to bail out of the structure. Right now, we're putting out all the hotspots. It's a dangerous building right now, so we can't go in it. We're putting it out from the outside," said David Richey, SJFD Battalion Chief.

Richey said firefighters were in the second floor of the home when it re-ignited.

The injured firefighter was checked out by an ambulance. He sustained non-serious injuries.

Richey said the homeowner used the structure for storage. The owner was last in the home Sunday night.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.