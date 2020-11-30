Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

SJFD firefighter sustains minor injuries in vacant house fire

Richey said firefighters were in the second floor of the home when it re-ignited.

Posted: Nov 30, 2020 9:33 AM
Updated: Nov 30, 2020 11:28 AM
Posted By: Kilee Thomas

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) SJFD responded to a vacant house fire in the early hours of Monday morning. 

According to David Richey, SJFD Battalion Chief, crews were called out the abandoned house on the 2300 block of Blackwell Road at 1:30 a.m.

Crews battled the structure fire all night. Richey said the cold temperatures made extinguishing the fire difficult. 

"They had it knocked down pretty well at first and then they had it reignite on them, so we did have a couple firefighters that had to bail out of the structure. Right now, we're putting out all the hotspots. It's a dangerous building right now, so we can't go in it. We're putting it out from the outside," said David Richey, SJFD Battalion Chief. 

Richey said firefighters were in the second floor of the home when it re-ignited. 

The injured firefighter was checked out by an ambulance. He sustained non-serious injuries. 

Richey said the homeowner used the structure for storage. The owner was last in the home Sunday night. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 25°
Maryville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 26°
Savannah
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 25°
Cameron
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 24°
Fairfax
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 25°
This week will be much cooler than last week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Wind chills Monday morning will be in the teens with the daytime high only getting into the 40s. Current models indicate a slight chance for precipitation Wednesday night into Thursday morning. We have a slight chance to see drizzle overnight Wednesday and flurries and/or light snow possible Thursday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories