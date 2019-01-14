Firefighters battle house fire on Powell Street

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph firefighters battled a house fire Monday morning.

The fire broke out at a home at 12th and Powell around 9:30 a.m.

Several fire units were called out to the scene but the home was fully engulfed by the time firefighters arrived.

Firefighters said the home was unoccupied but one person was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Firefighters said the house did not have electricity.

