Firefighters paused to remember one of their own

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) St. Joseph firefighters are reacting to the loss of one of their own. Capt. Travis Owens, a member of the department for 27 years lost his battle with liver cancer Thursday.

Those who worked with him said he was highly competitive, yet had a heart as big as he was.



"He was larger than life," Ron Greiner, SJFD said. "I really looked up to him."

Owens' presence was well known within the department. Many saw him as a role model.

"As far as firefighting goes he is what everyone strives to be when you want to be involved in your community and make it a better place." Jeff Werner SJFD said.

Capt. Owens was heavily invested in his fellow firemen. As president of the IAFF local 77, Owens fought to ensure the safest working conditions possible.

Troy Jordan worked along with Capt. Owens for nearly 20 years at Ladder 5. He says what he’ll miss most about Owens is his unpredictable storytelling.

"It was a privilege to come to work," Jordan said. "It was always something different and new and that’s the one thing i’m gonna miss about him."

For other firefighters at Ladder 5, they said they remember Owens as more than just a firefighter, recalled the 51 year old as a devoted family man.

"He cared deeply about his kids, his grandchildren, and his wife," Greiner said. "If you’re around him enough you got to see that."

Doctors initially gave Owens 6 months to live after his diagnosis, but his fellow firemen said family support and personal determination helped him to fight the disease for three years.

That determination, even in such a trying time left a profound effect on Owens' fellow firefighters.

"Trav through all this never really said why me," Greiner said. "His strength through these last three years meant a lot to me."

Now that Owens is gone, the department says they’ll move forward with a part of his legacy with them, making every day count.

"I wanna live my life for Trav," Greiner said. "I’m not saying live every day like your last day, but certainly, get your money’s worth."

Funeral services will be held for Capt. Travis Owens on Wednesday, April 3rd at Grace Evangelical Church. More information can be found on our obituaries page.