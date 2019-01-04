Firefighters put out large trash fire on southside of St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Firefighters put out a large trash fire on the southside of St. Joseph Thursday night.

People reported seeing a massive fire next to the railroad tracks around 10 p.m., Thursday near King Hill Avenue and Lake Boulevard. St. Joseph Fire Department put out the blaze but smoke could be seen blanketing the Stockyards hours after.

According to SJFD, the area is an illegal dumping site and the fire looked large because it fed on the trash in the area.

Firefighters on the scene said the fire looked worse than it was and that there were no injuries.