Firefighters take part in active shooter training

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Some St. Joseph firefighters took part in a safety training session Wednesday.
Sgt. James Tonn with the St. Joseph Police Department led the training session at the fire department's headquarters.
The training is a joint effort between both the police department and fire departments.
Officials with the fire department said their goal for this training is to make sure they're prepared to react to a potentially dangerous situation.
"We respond to calls all the time whether its a shooting or an injury these type of incidents happen across the country," Bill Lamar, Chief Training Officer "We want to be prepared and know how best to handle it."
The training session is a multi-day effort.
