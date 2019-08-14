Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Firefighters take part in active shooter training

The St. Joseph Police and fire departments are working together to make sure firefighters are prepared for the worst-case scenario.

Posted: Aug 14, 2019 5:49 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)  Some St. Joseph firefighters took part in a safety training session Wednesday.

Sgt. James Tonn with the St. Joseph Police Department led the training session at the fire department's headquarters.
The training is a joint effort between both the police department and fire departments.
Officials with the fire department said their goal for this training is to make sure they're prepared to react to a potentially dangerous situation.

"We respond to calls all the time whether its a shooting or an injury these type of incidents happen across the country," Bill Lamar, Chief Training Officer "We want to be prepared and know how best to handle it."

The training session is a multi-day effort.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Maryville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
We'll see an increase in cloud cover during the day on Thursday as more rain chances are returning to the forecast late Thursday through Sunday as a few disturbances push through the region. The better chances for rain & thunderstorms will be late Thursday night into early Friday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events