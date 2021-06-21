Firework sales begin

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Father's Day kicked off firework sales around Missouri for the Fourth of July.

One local firework stand, Kovac's Fireworks, said they are having some issues in shipping right now, as well as the rest of the country; expecting one more shipment to arrive before the season ends.

Despite these challenges, staff said opening day was a success with many shoppers out and about purchasing fireworks and they expect it to be that way until the holiday.

"As the holiday gets closer on the weekend Friday, Saturday, Sunday...we'll be crazy busy. We hope to have an officer out there directing traffic. We'll have extra people on hand just cause it's going to get packed. We'll have all of our registers open, we're going to get you in, we're going to get out. But it's going to busy. It's going to be very very busy. But that's the fun of it, we enjoy it here," said Jane Hager who is an employee at Kovac's. "And obviously with it being Friday, Saturday and Sunday...it should be an awesome weekend for everybody to shoot," Sydni Hook added, who is a manager.

Kovac's Fireworks is located off of King Hill in the southside of St. Joe and is open everyday from 9 a.m. to midnight until July 4.

Fireworks sales in Missouri go from June 20 to July 10.