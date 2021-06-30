Firework stands see shortage in supplies, local shops are doing okay

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As the 4th of July quickly approaches, lots of people will discover some of their favorite fireworks are no longer on the shelves.

Nationally, supplies are down not due to lack of production, but to lack of shipments. Local owner PJ Kovac of PJ's Fireworks said they are dealing with the situation.

"I've had to get other things that I normally don't carry just to make up for it. Like several things we might order 100 cases and we might get 50 or 40 and some things we might not get any," said Kovac. He also added prices ticked up as a result. "Prices went up everywhere 20 to 30 percent but prices haven't seemed to effect it so far."

Kovac said sales are still up despite the shortage, saying they have more product than they've ever had. He also believes the unexpected success from last year's record breaking sales during the pandemic made it difficult to get ahold of certain fireworks this year.

"It was a good year but it made it tough to get product this year. We'd like to have another year like that; we're hoping for it. We don't want to run out of product because the fourth is your biggest day, so you want to go in--we always try to go in fully stocked as possible, but, you just never know."

The St. Joseph's firework's annual show at the Riverfront will start at 9:30 p.m. on July 4th. Viewing is available from the Remington Nature Center or Heritage Park Parking lots.