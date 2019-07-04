Clear

Firework stores deal with last minute shoppers

Last minute shoppers hit the firework stores Thursday afternoon to stock up on some 4th of July fun.

Posted: Jul 4, 2019 7:09 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Last minute shoppers hit the firework stores Thursday afternoon to stock up on some 4th of July fun.

Staff at Kovac's Fireworks on King Hill Avenue say there is always a bit of madness this time of year as the 4th of July rush comes through.

"This is what's fun for us, this is go time," says Ryan Hook from Kovac's Fireworks. "This is why we do it for 31 years, cause we love fireworks as much as everyone else."

Kovac's Fireworks will be open till midnight on Friday.

As rain showers continue to move east this afternoon, holiday festivities this evening should be dry in the St. Joseph area. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s and fall into the mid 70s by the time firework shows wrap up.
