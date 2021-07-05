Fireworks still for sale until July 10th

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Americans have been estimated of spending $1.5 billion on fireworks for this years 4th of July, but it isn't ending there.

“We will still have people coming in. In Missouri you can still sell through the 10th and people are kind of getting those fun items that they had during the weekend and want to have a couple more,” said Schneitter Fireworks Co-Owner, Stacy Schneitter-Blake.

The state of Missouri allows the sale of fireworks until July 10th, giving many the opportunity to stock up for next year, and even those special occasions.

"I know some people do it for birthdays too, they do the small things like sparkles, the confetti.And so nothing huge, like the big cakes, bottle rockets, but you know something small for birthdays,” said PJ's Fireworks customer, Aaron Spinler.

Aaron and Christy Spinler showed up to PJ's Fireworks on the 5th, hoping to get some deals and stock up.

"We Always like to comeback and get what we liked originally and see if we can get them again so they’re ready for next year or if we do fireworks again the week after at a family’s place or wherever we can,” said Aaron.

While they are buying fireworks, they agree that the use of fireworks should only be during certain times throughout the year. Helping those who work, and those who have animals.

“I think our dog would only say certain times, and I think I would too. Its just like one of those things where the 4th is one of those times where you want to use those things, so if you're using them all year round, then its not going ot be quite the celebration during the 4th it probably would be if you were to do it only a couple weeks out of the year,” said Christy.

While fireworks are technically legal all year around in Missouri, those looking to light fireworks will have to obey City and County guidelines.

While they don't have specific numbers yet for pre-4th of July, Schneitter Fireworks is already stocking the tables up for the post 4th business.

"We just ended the big rush last night, we are cleaning up today and getting some more things out back onto the tables,” said Schneitter-Blake.