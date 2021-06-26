Clear
Free memorial youth fishing derby held Saturday in St. Joseph

Posted: Jun 26, 2021 9:53 AM
Updated: Jun 26, 2021 9:54 AM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A youth fishing derby scheduled for Saturday in St. Joseph is about more than “the big catch” or reeling in wins.

Bubba Sho’s Fishing Derby will be held on June 26, from 11:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the goal of raising awareness about youth suicide and prevention. The event is held in memory of Charron McDaniel II, called “Bubba Sho” by friends and family, who died by suicide earlier this year.

His mother, Jaime Johnson organized the event. With donations from Mid-City Excellence, local businesses, and private donors, Johnson said children and teens will have everything they need to fish.

The pond is stocked, the bait was donated, and there’s plenty of refreshments and prizes to go around, Johnson said.

Fishing was an important part of her son Charron’s life. She shares her son’s favorite activity in the hopes that teens and children discover a new hobby or skill that positively affects their mental health.

“My son got his mental clarity on the fishing bank, in the sunshine next to a body of water catching fish,” Johnson said. “This is an event where I want to bring awareness and let them know that it's okay not to be okay and this is an alternative that they can get out and do something.”

With donations, each youth participant will also receive a free fishing pole to take home with them.

Bubba Sho’s First Fishing Derby for suicide awareness and prevention will be held Saturday, June 26th from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3010 SE Galvin Road, St. Joseph, Mo. 64504.

