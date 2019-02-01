First Friday in February focuses on heart heath

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Heart disease is the number one killer of both men and women, the start of this month is the right time to start thinking about heart health.

"Because of Valentine’s Day, February has always been Heart Awareness Month." Dr. Jane Schwabe, heart surgeon said.

Every first Friday in February is a designated day to Go Red for Women,

"For years people thought heart disease really was just for men," Schwabe said. "That we found, was a myth."

The campaign raises awareness about heart health, encouraging people to know where they stand.

"Women need to pay attention to their bodies because their symptoms quite often are different than what [many might expect].

Dr. Schwabe, a heart surgeon at Mosaic Life Care said It’s more than just looking for the traditional signs.

"We tend to think of heart attacks as being a crushing feeling," Dr. Schwabe said. "Woman sometimes have more subtle symptoms."

Dr. Schwabe also said many of our daily habits contribute to the high number of patients with heart disease.

"Sitting is the new smoking," Dr. Schwabe said. "We are a very sedentary group of Americans anymore."

Dr. Schwabe and other organizations focused on wellness, stress the importance of staying active.

"The best places we can make an impact on people’s behavior is through physical activity." Sue White St. Joseph YMCA CEO said.

White said proper exercise doesn’t have to be overly intensive.

"We know exercise accumulates and still has that same kind of end result," White said.

As long as people follow the golden rules of self-care Dr. Schwabe says, the greater their chance of beating the disease.

"If we can have people who are paying attention to themselves going to the doctor, watching their weight and eating right, that would be great." Dr. Schwabe said.