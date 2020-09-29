First Lady Parson's isolation to end

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) At the state level, the isolation period for Missouri First Lady Teresa Parson is coming to an end.

Mrs. Parson began her isolation period late last week after both she and the governor tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a news release, the first lady is ending her isolation period earlier than the governor because her symptoms began prior to her positive test.

This morning the governor posted a video to his Facebook page, giving the public an update on the couple.

"I'm doing fine, still asymptomatic. no signs of anything, so good news for us,” Governor Mike Parson said. “First lady is doing much better. She's had a weekend to rest a little bit. Still a little fatigued, but feeling better everyday, so we're looking forward to that. We're still going to continue to monitor both of us as the days to come to make sure it's plenty good for when we do get back out."

Governor Parson will complete his isolation on October 3, just in time for the fall festival held at the governor’s mansion.