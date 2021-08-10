Clear
First "MO VIP" drawing deadline is Wednesday

The five drawings will have a combined total of 900 winners with a crash prize of $10,000 awarded to 800 adults.

Posted: Aug 10, 2021 9:45 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Wednesday is the deadline for entries into the first "MO VIP" drawing.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services more than 375,000 vaccinated Missourians have entered the state's Covid-19 vaccine incentive program, for a chance at $10,000.

The first of five drawings will take place this Friday.

100 winners, aged 12 to 17 will win an education savings account, also of $10,000.

The deadline to enter the first drawing is Wednesday at 11:59 a.m.

Anyone who has received at least one dose of a vaccine by the deadline can enter at covidvaccine.mo.gov/win/

For those without the ability to enter online, call the Covid-19 hotline at 877-435-8411 from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Today will be another warm and humid day with temperatures in the 90s and heat indices in the triple digits. Our heat advisory remains in effect today. Most of the day will be dry, but there are few chances for showers and storms. The first is a disturbance off to our west early this morning. This disturbance will continue to dissipate as it moves towards our area, but a few far western counties could see some light rain this morning.
