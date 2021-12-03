First Missouri case of COVID omicron variant confirmed

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) A St. Louis resident became the first in the state of Missouri to have an identified case of the omicron variant, the Department of Health and Senior Services announced Friday.

Scientists continue to monitor the potential risks posed, as well as the degree of protection provided by vaccines and therapies against this new virus strain. The World Health Organization classified the variant known as omicron, as a Variant of Concern.

How Missourians can get a free COVID-19 vaccine: Check for vaccine appointments at Vaccines.gov, where you can search for availability by vaccine type (e.g., Pfizer).

Call the CDC’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 1-800-232-0233 (or TTY 1-888-720-7489). Help is available in multiple languages.

Locate local vaccination events in Missouri at MOStopsCovid.com.

Seniors and homebound adults can make arrangements using the information at MOStopsCovid.com/seniors Missouri DHSS COVID-19 Public Hotline 1-877-435-8411 Mon.-Fri., 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

How Missourians can get a free COVID-19 test: Walk-in or schedule an appointment for a test at one of the state’s free community testing sites: COVID-19 Community Testing Sites.

Order a test through the state’s free at-home COVID-19 testing program.

Find a free testing option near you through the federal pharmacy locations.

According to a DHSS news release, the St. Louis resident had recently traveled domestically. The Department was notified of the presumed positive by a public health partner. The CDC has yet to confirm the results.

“The Delta variant is still the predominant variant present in Missouri, currently representing well over 99 percent of the cases. Citizens are urged to complete their vaccination series for COVID-19 and get their booster,” said DHSS Director Donald Kauerauf.