First Saturdays in downtown St. Joseph highlights local businesses

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) We're already into the holiday season and that means lots of Christmas shopping.

First Saturdays in downtown St. Joseph happen every month. But now that we're nearing Christmas, local businesses are gaining more attraction, driving up the economy.

"We want to help all of these small businesses entrepreneurs get their product out in front of people so people know what's available to them. And it's all locally made," owner of downtown Hazel's Coffee Heather Mitchell said.

On the first Saturday of December, many local businesses participated in holiday events and specials, such as Juniper Lane.

The store has been in business for almost a year, and co-owner Ashley Hess says having community events like First Saturdays are great for supporting the store.

"It means everything to us. You know we've really seen a lot of support ever since we opened our doors. And we get new people weekly. So I will say this holiday season has kind of blown us out of the water so we're very excited," Hess said.

And Hazel's Coffee bar downtown was a host to several other local businesses: selling clothes, jewelry, holiday greenery and homemade fudge.

fudge kid william calderwood, owner of oz confections

"Starting a business really helps with kind of showing off what I can do," owner of Oz Confections William Calderwood said.

The owner of Eclipz Gourmet Popcorn and Ice Cream helped cover a pop-up shop in downtown. He says having events like this show community members what other local businesses do.

dillon cox, owner of eclipz gourmet popcorn and ice cream

"Shopping local is extremely important especially this year and last year. We've all been hit pretty hard and can feel the strains of what's going on in the world around us. And being able to support other small vendors coming in and getting that increase of sales," owner Dillon Cox said.

These business owners say it's a good feeling to show what they can offer and get support from the community.

You can check out the Downtown St. Joseph website for more info and the next First Saturday events.