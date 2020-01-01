First St. Joseph baby of 2020 born Wednesday afternoon

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mosaic Life Care was celebrating on Wednesday after the first baby of the new year and decade was born that afternoon.

The parents, Miranda Sisk and Guiseppe Ingargiola, said the New Year birthday of their son wasn't planned, but that they are so excited to welcome him as the first local baby of 2020.

"I was so excited about the decade part," Sisk said. "There's a difference between him being a new baby in the new year, but a new baby in a new decade! It's crazy."

The parents named their son Malakai Sebastian Ingargiola, a name that was given to the newborn rather uniquely.

"Honestly [it] came to me in a dream," Sisk said. "I was just laying there taking a nap and I was like his name is Malakai, I just know it. He named himself."

Baby Malakai, or 'Kai' as his parents nicknamed him, was born at 12:10 p.m. He was six pounds 14 ounces, and 20 inches long. As a first-time father, Ingargiola said he was overwhelmed to welcome his son into the world.

"I'm happy. I'm like...I don't know it's really hard to explain," Ingargiola said. "It's like a mixture of emotions. I saw him come out and I have just been - I've just been happy."

Sisk has two children, they are five-years-old and one and a half years-old. As of Wednesday evening, Malakai had not yet met his siblings, but his parents said they're looking forward to the introduction.

"Luckily, I have some experience with the [kids] we have at home, but for newborn experiences, this is going to be still pretty new to me," Ingargiola said. "I have a good partner that will help me along the way."

The parents spent their New Year's Eve and New Year's Day in the hospital. Ingargiola said they heard one other couple was expected to have a baby on Wednesday as well.

"All night last night we found out that there was another [couple] having a baby, and they're like 'oh, it's time for a race,'" Ingargiola said.

The added that baby Malakai will grow up to be a Kansas City Chiefs fan like the rest of his family.