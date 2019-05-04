First Vice President of Lions Club International speaks to state convention

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Lions Club members rom across the state made their way to St. Joseph this week for the 97th Annual Missouri Lions State Convention. Speaking at this year's event was First Vice President of Lions Club International, Dr. Jung-Yul Choi.

Choi is from the Republic of Korea and was elected to serve as First Vice President last year and is the only candidate for President of Lions International 2019-2020. He has been a member of the Busan Jae-il Lions Club since 1977 holding many offices within the association throughout the years, which includes being club president, cabinet secretary, and district governor.

Choi has received numerous awards, including the Humanitarian Partnership, Senior Master Key Award, 100% District Governor Award, and many more. He has also received the highest honor the association bestows upon its members, the Ambassador of Good Will Award.

While only being in St. Joseph for a few days, Choi says it is a great honor to be here.

"This is my great pride to be in your great state of Missouri and I'm really enjoying the friendship here, the people," he said. "You know, I have many people here already [and] that I am enjoying all the new people."

In addition to speaking at the convention, Choi attended a diabetes screening clinic hosted by the Lions Club at Price Chopper on Thursday.

The state convention took place from May 2-4 in St. Joseph.