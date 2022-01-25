First Vision Forward community meeting tonight

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Tonight is the first community engagement workshop hosted by Vision Forward.

The group is working on developing a long-range action plan for the St. Joseph School District.

To do that, the group says it needs to hear from the community first.

This type of dialogue is something school leaders say may have been missing in past district initiatives.

”I think the biggest thing that we heard with the bond last Spring was almost a year ago that the community felt like things were being done to them, rather than with them so this is just an opportunity for them to be engaged in the process and talk about what they want the school district to be about,” Dr. Doug Van Zyl, SJSD Superintendent said.

Tonight's meeting starts at 6 p.m. at Word of Life Church.

Organizers say discussion groups can be arranged based on your personal mask preference.

If you are not comfortable attending the meeting in person, a zoom call will be held tomorrow.