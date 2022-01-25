Clear
First Vision Forward community meeting tonight

Vision Forward is working on developing a long-range action plan for the St. Joseph School District.

Posted: Jan 25, 2022
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Tonight is the first community engagement workshop hosted by Vision Forward.

To do that, the group says it needs to hear from the community first.

This type of dialogue is something school leaders say may have been missing in past district initiatives.

”I think the biggest thing that we heard with the bond last Spring was almost a year ago that the community felt like things were being done to them, rather than with them so this is just an opportunity for them to be engaged in the process and talk about what they want the school district to be about,” Dr. Doug Van Zyl, SJSD Superintendent said.

Tonight's meeting starts at 6 p.m. at Word of Life Church.

Organizers say discussion groups can be arranged based on your personal mask preference.

If you are not comfortable attending the meeting in person, a zoom call will be held tomorrow.

Bitter cold temperatures have returned to the area with temperatures in the single digits and wind chills below zero this morning. Temperatures will struggle to warm up today with highs in the 20s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will slowly start to warm throughout the rest of the work week as dry weather continues. The weekend looks to be mild and sunny with highs in the 40s.
