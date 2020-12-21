First batch of coronavirus vaccine arrives at Mosaic Life Care

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have arrived at Mosaic Life Care, the hospital announced on Monday.

Mosaic received a shipment of both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The hospital said it received 1,500 doses of Moderna and 975 doses of Pfizer.

The hospital said the vaccine will be distributed this week to nurses first. Physicians and APRNs are also in the first wave to receive the vaccination.

The City of St. Joseph Health Department reported a total of 7,758 coronavirus last week. There have been 118 deaths in Buchanan County.