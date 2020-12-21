Clear
First batch of coronavirus vaccine arrives at Mosaic Life Care
First batch of coronavirus vaccine arrives at Mosaic Life Care

The hospital said the vaccine will be distributed this week to nurses first.

Posted: Dec 21, 2020 10:38 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have arrived at Mosaic Life Care, the hospital announced on Monday.

Mosaic received a shipment of both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The hospital said it received 1,500 doses of Moderna and 975 doses of Pfizer.

The hospital said the vaccine will be distributed this week to nurses first. Physicians and APRNs are also in the first wave to receive the vaccination.

The City of St. Joseph Health Department reported a total of 7,758 coronavirus last week. There have been 118 deaths in Buchanan County.

A warming trend is expected for northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas for the first half of the week. Highs will make it into the upper 50s by Tuesday. Winds will increase Tuesday into Wednesday making for a breezy Wednesday. Temperatures will then plummet into the teens overnight Wednesday into Thursday, making for a miserably cold Christmas Eve. Highs look to warm into the 40s once again heading into Christmas Day.
