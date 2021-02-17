First dose appointments for Covid vaccine have been rescheduled

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Due to weather and vaccine shipment issues, all first dose appointments at the community covid vaccine site at East Hills Shopping Center scheduled for this Thursday and Friday have been rescheduled.

All appointments on Thursday have been moved to next Thursday and those on Friday have been pushed to next Friday.

Second dose appointments will not be affected by these changes.

Mosaic Life Care asks if you are scheduled to receive your second dose to please keep your appointment.

If you cannot make the rescheduled appointment you can email vaccine@mymlc.com.