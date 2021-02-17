Clear
First dose appointments for Covid vaccine have been rescheduled

All appointments on Thursday, Feb. 18 have been moved to Thursday, Feb. 25 and those on Friday, Feb. 19 have been pushed to Friday, Feb. 26.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Due to weather and vaccine shipment issues, all first dose appointments at the community covid vaccine site at East Hills Shopping Center scheduled for this Thursday and Friday have been rescheduled.

Second dose appointments will not be affected by these changes.

Mosaic Life Care asks if you are scheduled to receive your second dose to please keep your appointment.

If you cannot make the rescheduled appointment you can email vaccine@mymlc.com.

More light snow was found across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday. A disturbance moved by the area Wednesday morning and gave us some snow. Sunshine will return to the area on Thursday and we will start to see temperatures back in the mid 20's for highs. There will be a little bit of a warm up this weekend with highs reaching into the 30's.
