First ever Restaurant Week kicks off in St. Joseph

26 restaurants are coming together offering delicious dishes and deep discounts.

Posted: Feb 22, 2020 5:49 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph is celebrating it’s local eateries like never before, 26 dining locations across the city are taking part in the inaugural Restaurant Week, each offering discounts on delectable delicacies.

Local patrons said they're eager to have their fill, bringing their excitement, pocketbooks and appetites. The Chamber of Commerce along with Joe Town Fun sponsored the event, which they say will fill restaurants with business.

"This really gives customers a reason to get out and spend some money in our local economy," Kristi Bailey Chamber of Commerce director of marketing and communication said.  

Patrons said they’ve seen the success of this kind of event down to our south, they’re happy to see it’s come to St. Joseph.

"This has been a fun event in Kansas City for quite some time," Tammy Omeara-Chambers, a patron said.  "It's good to bring it to St. Joseph." 

Restaurants staff taking part sai they're also excited to be involved.  

"We feed a lot of people in this town and a lot of people are regulars," Mark McKnight, Hi-Ho Bar and Grill said. "This only gives them a better chance of seeing us in an even better light."

Chamber members said it's more than just dishing out, it’s about discovery.

"It's something fun and it’s stimulating the economy at the same time," Bailey said. 

Restaurant week runs February 21 through March 1, for more information including a list of participating restaurants click here

Tomorrow we will see lots of sunshine as a area of high pressure continues to move into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The colder temperatures will start to move away from the area on Saturday. Then over the weekend we will warm up dramatically with highs in the 50s and watch for our next chance for rain on Sunday.
