First female Chief Deputy in Dekalb County

(MAYSVILLE, Mo.) Over two months have gone by since the passing of Dekalb County Sheriff, Andy Clark. While a new sheriff has taken over in Clark's place, another deputy has stepped up to the plate.

Newly appointed, Tracy Neill, has taken over as Dekalb County's new Chief Deputy, and she is the first female to do so.

According to her co-workers, Tracy Neill has been the backbone of the office since the passing of former Sheriff Andy Clark.

"You know we went through a loss of a sheriff," said Dakalb county clerk Melissa Meek. "And just her being here. It just means, it just sets your mind and heart at ease when you come to work and you see her vehicle out there."

Neill took over as Chief Deputy following the passing of former Sheriff, Andy Clark. She was chosen by her staff to take on the roll.

"It's been an interesting journey," said Tracy Neill. "So far it's only been a couple of months so it's progress."

The deupty's partner Kasey Keesaman stepped into the sheriff role. Neill and Keesaman have been working together for four years now in Debalk and work hand in hand.

"She's kinda like the yin to the yang to me with me about that because she would work on cases and she would put her input into it as well," said Keesaman. "Wasn't much that we didn't do that we didn't work on together."

Neill is the first female to step into the role of Chief Deputy in Debalk County. Her background of over 20 years experience in law enforcement has prepared her for this moment.

"I just want to continue on and finish out my career here in law enforcement and be here for the citizens and the county and do what I can do to help anybody out," Neill added.

The Dekalb County Sherriff's Office has many female deputies working for the county. But, the county clerk believes that Neill is the perfect candidate to be selected as the first female Chief Deputy.

"You know it's mostly been men I think for forever. And, I think to have a woman in that position...I think it's quite an honor. And, I'm honored to work with her in this building," said Meek.

The St. Joseph native feels confident and prepared to continue on her duty as the new Chief Deputy. She commends the support of her staff to help her in her future years.

"We have a great staff. I couldn't ask for anything better. We all work well together," said Neill. "Everybody in the county courthouse works well together. It's the best place to be."