First five miles of Riverbluff BMX trails complete

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Progress is being made on the city's newest BMX trail system.

Located throughout the Riverbluffs, NoMad Trails Development has completed the first five miles of the hiking and riding trails. The final project will be 15 to 20 miles of trails.

"Right now we're doing the cross-country multi-use phase for hikers and trail runners and people who just like to trail ride their bikes," said Brett Schoffner, owner of NoMad Trails. "We have about five miles that we've gotten done this past spring and fall. And then in November we'll be starting the downhill portion of everything and be building downhill courses for people to be able to ride and shuttle."

NoMad Trails is located in Kansas City. The company creates mountain biking trails throughout the entire country.

“The city is wonderful and super supportive of us which is awesome," Schoffner added. "Giving us freedom to create something really special here.”

St. Joseph's trail supervisor, Lee Clark, has been assisting on the project since day one. Clark had the idea of creating a mountain bike trail in St. Joseph six years ago. Now, he is watching it come to life and putting his handprint in the creation of it every step of the way.

"So far it's been a dream, because this is my passion," said Clark. "I have the privilege of being the person who's going to take care of all of this after it's been completed."

Clark originally worked for NoMad. When the city began working on the project, a new position was created specifically for trail supervision, and Clark knew he had to be the man on the job.

"What I originally envisioned wasn't even close to what they've done so far and what they're going to even do. Even the stuff that they've done so far has overshadowed anything I could've contemplated in the past," Clark explained. "Knowing what they have planned for the future…oh my gosh, it's going to be awesome."

NoMad Trails is headed to Minnesota for the month of October to work on trails there. The construction group will return to St. Joseph in November to begin the downhill portion of the trails.

“All of this will tie into Wyatt Park when that bridge gets built across Highland this fall. They’ll (the city) be starting construction on that next week when we leave," said Schoffner.

The project is expected to take three years to complete. Phase 1 of the downhill trails should be completed in June of 2022 according to NoMad.

Bathrooms and a shuttle service are in the works to be added to the project. Add-on decisions will be discussed at future city council meetings.