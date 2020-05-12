First floor of City Hall reopen to the public

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) City Hall opened up Monday, May 11th to the public for the first time since late March, but there are restrictions in place.

For now, only the first floor of City Hall will be open to the public.

Inside the building, the public will notice several social distancing measures in place as well as hand sanitizers at the entrance.

The floors and doors on the first floor of City Hall is marked with signage asking the public to practice social distancing by remaining 6-feet apart.

Plexiglass barriers are up at all customer service counters and all employees are required to wear masks.

A spokesperson for the city said these social distancing measures aren't expected only at City Hall, but at all businesses.

"Just like we have that expectation of any business, we are a business as well and we need to follow the same guidelines that we ask the rest of the community to do so. We have an obligation to protect our employees, we have an obligation to protect our customers and to also continue to help reduce the further spread of the virus,"said Mary Robertson.

Something not visible to the public are the extra precautions being taken for all workers at City Hall.

Each morning before employees enter City hall, workers will have to have their temperatures taken.

Some city employees will continue to work from home.

As far as customers who come to City Hall, they will not be required to wear a face mask; however, the city said it is encouraged.

The rest of City Hall will reopen fully on June 1st.