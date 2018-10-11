First frost may impact area gardens

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The first frost of the season may be coming to the area later this week and local gardeners need to be on the look out for near freezing temperatures.

Craig Hayes, Manager of the Earl May Nursery and Garden Center in St. Joseph, says that frost can damage the blossoms on your plants.

"Probably the big things you want to watch out for is if you have things that are blooming that you want you want to protect," Hayes said. "Either in a pot or in the ground it could actually fade or discolor the blossoms."

Experts from the garden center say that to protect your plants, you should bring them indoors or cover the ones you can't.

One other thing you can do is hose off the plants before sunrise in the morning, that can help protect them as well.

The first frost of the season is typically in mid-October.