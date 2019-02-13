First grader raises awareness for heart health

(ST.JOSEPH,MO) A St. Joseph first grader from St. Francis Xavier is making it her mission to teach people about heart health. Six-year-old Annalynn “Nana” Bigalow made her YouTube debut in a video published Saturday, teaching people about the signs of a heart attack.

"A heart attack is when a heart is broken, but the heart it needs to be fixed," Nana said.

Nana’s mother Dominique Bigalow is a nurse at Mosaic Life Care, and said the family got the idea for the video project when Nana brought home a pamphlet for her school’s Heart Heroes fundraiser.

"The fundraiser is to raise money for children that have suffered heart defects or have some form of cardiovascular disease," Bigalow said.

With help from her mom, Nana took to Youtube to teach people how to recognize the signs of a heart attack.

"How do you know you're having a heart attack? If you feel you're having pain or pressure on your heart. Don't ignore it!" Nana said. "If you get short of breath, if you break out in a cold sweat or get dizzy, don't ignore it.”

Nana said she wants to be a nurse when she grows up and in three days the video has reached over 350 views.

"We just kind of turned it all into a song and when we did that she did really well with remembering the signs and symptoms and so it's kind of been fun,” Bigalow said.

But Nana said the most important thing to remember is reach out for help when someone is experiencing a heart attack.

"Heart attacks are a medical emergency. If you're having a heart attack call 911," Nana said.

Nana has raised over $400 for the St. Francis Xavier Heart Heroes fundraiser.For more information on how to make a donation to the campaign, contact St. Francis Xavier.