First gun safety course designed for women

(AGENCY, Mo.) A gun safety course was offered in Agency on Saturday that was specifically designed for women.

Nearly 100 women took part in the course and learned how to safely handle and shoot handguns.

Similar events have taken place in the past but this was the first time an event like this was offered for just women.

Sarah Davis, a handgun instructor, reminds people of what are some of the ways to stay safe with guns.

"The three main rules are always keep your muzzle pointed in safe direction, always keep your finger off the trigger until ready to fire and number three always keep your gun unloaded until you are ready to use it," Davis said.