Clear

First gun safety course designed for women

A gun safety course was offered in Agency on Saturday that was specifically designed for women.

Posted: Oct. 29, 2018 10:27 AM

(AGENCY, Mo.) A gun safety course was offered in Agency on Saturday that was specifically designed for women.

Nearly 100 women took part in the course and learned how to safely handle and shoot handguns. 

Similar events have taken place in the past but this was the first time an event like this was offered for just women.

Sarah Davis, a handgun instructor, reminds people of what are some of the ways to stay safe with guns.

"The three main rules are always keep your muzzle pointed in safe direction, always keep your finger off the trigger until ready to fire and number three always keep your gun unloaded until you are ready to use it," Davis said. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Maryville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 63°
Savannah
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Cameron
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Fairfax
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
To start the workweek, another nice day is expected. Monday we will see sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A cold front is expected to move in late Monday night and into Tuesday which will bring the chance for showers. Highs will be in the lower 60s on Tuesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events