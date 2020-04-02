First positive coronavirus case confirmed in Nodaway County

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) Nodaway County has its first positive case of coronavirus.
The Nodaway County Health Department made the announcement Thursday.
The patient is a woman between 50-59 years old and lives in Nodaway County.
The heath department said it is working to identify anyone who may have been in contact with her and possibly exposed.
The woman is being treated by Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
More than 1,580 people in the state have tested positive for the virus. 18 have died.
