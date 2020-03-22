Clear
First presumptive positive case of coronavirus reported in Clinton County

The patient is a male between 40 and 50 years age and lives in Clinton County.

Posted: Mar 22, 2020 8:38 PM
Posted By: KQ2

(CLINTON COUNTY, Mo.) Clinton County has its first presumptive positive case of coronavirus, according to the Clinton County Health Department.

According to a post on its Facebook page, the department was notified by a Healthcare Provider of a presumptive positive case for COVID-19. The patient is a male between 40 and 50 years age and lives in Clinton County.

The health department said the man is experiencing mild illness and is recovering at home under self-isolation.

The Clinton County Health Department is working with Regional, State, and Federal partners in response to this presumptive positive case, and will continue to work to reduce the risk posed by this illness to the residents of Clinton County.

After a warm and sunny Saturday was have rain chances moving in across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri for Sunday. Sunday we will see a good chance for rain across much of the area. As we start next week we will start to warm up just a little with a few chances for rain and highs in the mid to upper 50s.
