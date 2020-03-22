First presumptive positive case of coronavirus reported in Clinton County

(CLINTON COUNTY, Mo.) Clinton County has its first presumptive positive case of coronavirus, according to the Clinton County Health Department.

According to a post on its Facebook page, the department was notified by a Healthcare Provider of a presumptive positive case for COVID-19. The patient is a male between 40 and 50 years age and lives in Clinton County.

The health department said the man is experiencing mild illness and is recovering at home under self-isolation.

The Clinton County Health Department is working with Regional, State, and Federal partners in response to this presumptive positive case, and will continue to work to reduce the risk posed by this illness to the residents of Clinton County.