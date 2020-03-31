Local law enforcement receiving donated PPE to fill shortage of critical supplies

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A big pick me up for law enforcement officers that have seen a shortage of personal protective equipment.

An anonymous group of community members donated more than 2,000 masks to the sheriff’s office and police department this afternoon, helping reduce the shortage of personal protective equipment.

Personal protective equipment has been hard to come by during the COVID-19 health crisis.

Officers said before this gracious donation, both departments were down to 200 backup masks.

“The PPE stuff has been very very difficult to get and so, this helps us. It helps us protect our members so they can go out and continue to serve and make sure they’re able to respond effectively to call of service,” said Bill Pruett, Buchanan county sheriff.

First responders said these kinds of donations aren’t only appreciated, but it greatly impacts how they do their job.

“It actually provides us a lot of comfort because we have some resources but no one really anticipated something that could hit so hard on resources which is why there are shortages across the country,” said Chris Connally, St. Joseph Police Chief.

Law enforcement officers said they are accepting any donations they can get their hands on during this pandemic.

If community members would like to donate personal protective equipment or give a monetary donation, they’re asked to call the sheriff's office or police department.