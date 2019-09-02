First responders treated to Labor Day lunch

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) – While many people celebrate Labor Day with a day off work, many first responders are hard at work.

“I’ve worked holidays for the last 18 years,” said Sgt. Keith Dudley, an officer with the St. Joseph Police Department. “It’s just another day to me.”

A business’ special delivery made it a little easier to for the St. Joseph Police Department to work the holiday. As a way to say thank you employees at the Olive Garden in St. Joseph delivered and served breadsticks, salad, and pasta to first responders Monday.

“It’s just our way to say thank you to the people that serve us every day,” said the manager of catering at the St. Joseph location.

More than 850 Olive Garden restaurants cater a free lunch to groups of police, firefighters, EMTs and paramedics on Labor Day every year.

The tradition started back in 2002 and after 18 years the chain has delivered 14,000 meals to first responders on Labor Day.

“It’s much appreciated,” Dudley said. “It’s nice to know the communication cares.”