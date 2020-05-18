First results received from weekend mass coronavirus testing

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph has released the first batch of test results from last weekend's drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Mosaic Life Care.

According to a press release, 1,593 individuals participated in the testing clinic, 834 tests were conducted on Saturday and 759 tests were conducted on Sunday.

So far, the results for 814 of the tests have come back with nine returning as positive.

Mosaic Life Care is notifying those who tested positive and the St. Joseph Health Department is handling contact tracing of those positive cases.

The remaining results will be shared when available.

The city stated “The coronavirus is still in our community and we must continue the effort to reduce the spread of the virus. You can do your part by: