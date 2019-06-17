First step of St. Joseph Riverfront Master Plan underway

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The recent flooding along the Missouri River hasn't slowed the progress of the Riverfront Development Plan, according to city officials.

The city moving forward with the first physical step in the master plan project, if the bill authorizing funds to hire an engineering company passes city council Monday evening.

The ordinance calls for allocating funds in the amount of $27,195 to Barr Engineering Co. to provide hydraulic evaluations, design cost and engineering services for public infrastructure improvements.

“As a community member, I’m glad we are starting to see something being done with the Riverfront," Brady McKinley, assistant director for public works department, said.

This first step involves extending the sewer line farther north on Water Works Road. McKinley said the current line only goes as far north as Heritage Park.

“We have a lift station that's located in front of the casino and then there's a small station that's up by Heritage Park, so this will continue that sewer line on up farther," McKinley said.

If the ordinance is approved, McKinley said Barr Engineering will begin evaluating, looking at how much the city can gravity feed, if/where they may have to put more lift stations in and finding out how much flow will be going through the line so they can size everything correctly.

McKinley said the area on the Riverfront already has city water and electric services but is still in need of city sewer. The Tourism Commission Board said the sewer is an important aspect of the plan to bring in more developers.

"They can’t build anything until they get city sewers," Dick Deshon, Tourism Commission, said. "They’ve got city water up there, but they do need the sewers.”

McKinley said after the evaluations wrap up, the next step will be getting a contractor.

“When they get finished they will have a set of plans that we can go out to bid with for a contractor to build the sewer line," McKinley said. "It’s just kind of that first step in the Riverfront Development project.”

The line will also allow residents who live on North Water Works Road to receive city sewer services as well.

After the sewer project, McKinley said the next for their department will be looking into street design and roadwork in the area.