First steps taken to develop new comprehensive plan

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- St. Joseph residents interested in the community's future met Tuesday evening at the Remington Nature Center to start the process of developing a roadmap to get there.

Representatives from RDG Planning and Design from Omaha, commissioned by the city, were there facilitating a discussion on putting together a new Comprehensive Plan for the city. The process included looking at some of the city's strengths as well as some of the challenging issues that need to be addressed.

"We start to look at things like our infrastructure, our streets, our parks. Other quality of life things we might look at are entertainment and those kinds of things."

The comprehensive plan will provide a framework and vision for the city with a focus on priorities. policies and public investments the city should focus on.

One statistic RDG representatives shared with the group is the fact that St. Joseph has more than 24,000 people who work in the city every day, but go to their homes at night outside of St. Joseph, which can create some big disadvantages for the city.

"The biggest one would be engagement that they would have with your community in the sense of your volunteer organizations and your school districts and tho se things when they leave every day," said Amy Haase from RDG.

Among those who came to be a part of the discussion was David Stark, a Minneapolis native who just recently moved to St. Joseph. He had some interesting first impressions of the city.

"I'm just surprised at how much art there is with sculpture walks, etcera, but I've also seen the symphony already," he said. "There's great buildings and something happened, it looks like a bomb hit the place or something. You get the mixed impression."

From the first lists of developing the plan created by those who attended, the positive seemed to outweigh the negative and the group felt the city has the building blocks of being bigger and better in the future.

RDG is continuing in the fact-finding portion of their work. They plan to have a draft of a new comprehensive plan ready for review after the first of the new year.