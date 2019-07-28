First weekend of Chiefs Training Camp brings record-breaking crowds

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The first weekend of Chiefs Training Camp at Missouri Western State University wrapped up Sunday morning and it saw record-breaking crowds on campus.

Missouri Western Athletics announced that more than 15,000 fans went through the gates through the first two open practices of camp.

The opening day crowd of more than 8,000 fans broke the attendance record for a practice happening on the Mosaic Life Care Training Fields. Saturday's crowd was the second largest ever recorded in the 10-year history of training camp at Missouri Western.

Day two saw more than 7,000 fans at training camp, now the second largest crowd ever at the Mosaic Life Care Training Fields.

"Our goal is to make each year the best year of Training Camp, for both the team and the fans," Missouri Western vice president of intercollegiate athletics Josh Looney said. "With the record crowds, positive energy and behind-the-scenes operations all meshing together, we can confidently say that this was the best opening weekend in the 10-year history of Chiefs Training Camp at Missouri Western. We look forward to welcoming more of Chiefs Kingdom to campus and carrying this opening weekend momentum through the remaining 13 practice dates."

Looney says that putting on training camp is a community-wide effort.

"Effectively managing Chiefs Training Camp is a true community effort," he said. "We are especially thankful to Missouri Western staff, Griffon student-athletes, and police officers from MWSU, St. Joseph, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Buchanan County and Andrew County, for their efforts in ensuring this weekend was a success."

