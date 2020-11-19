Five more deaths of veterans with COVID bring total to 37 at Missouri Veterans’ Home in Cameron

(CAMERON, Mo.) The coronavirus continues to claim the lives of veterans in Missouri’s state-run homes.

Five more veterans were reported to have died with COVID-19 since Nov. 10, bringing the total number of veterans’ deaths related to the disease to 37, officials said.

The outbreak at Cameron, which was first reported in October, also resulted in at least 26 veterans testing positive for the virus, plus 14 staff members with positive cases, with the Missouri Veterans Commission reporting a total of 49 staff members cases since Sept. 1. MVC spokesperson Jaime Melchert provided these case numbers on Nov. 5 but said Thursday he did not have updated numbers on positive cases at the facility.

The virus has wreaked havoc in each of MVC’s seven homes since September and has killed a total of 109 veteran residents. Here is a breakdown of residents deaths by facility:

Cameron: 37 veteran deaths

Cape Girardeau: 29 veteran deaths

Mexico: 5 veteran deaths

Mt. Vernon: 9 veteran deaths

St. James: 22 veteran deaths

St. Louis: 1 veteran death

Warrensburg: 7 veteran deaths

In a statement, Melchert said the top priority remains the health and safety of the veterans and workers who care for them.

He said workers at the homes have been following recommendations from state and local health officials and continue to do health screenings of staff and residents, maintain social distancing, wear face coverings, use gloves, and gowns, and perform thorough cleaning and disinfection.