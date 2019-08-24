Five people in custody after police pursuit near Cameron

(CAMERON, Mo.) Multiple agencies were involved in a pursuit early Saturday morning after a stolen car fled from police in Cameron.

According to the Cameron Police Department, dispatch received calls early Saturday from a person who reported suspicious activity in the area of the 600 block of N. Groat Street in Cameron. The caller reported several individuals going through parked vehicles in that neighborhood.

Cameron police officers responded to the area. The suspect's vehicle was reported by the caller and was located leaving the area. The officers attempted to stop the vehicle, which had five individuals inside. Police learned the vehicle was reportedly stolen from St. Joseph.

The vehicle did not stop and a pursuit began heading south out of Cameron. The Missouri State Highway Patrol joined in the pursuit. Officers were able to spike the vehicle south of town. All five suspects were taken into custody by Cameron officers, troopers, and Clinton County deputies.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Department sent deputies to Cameron to help locate other vehicles that may have been broken into.

As of Saturday morning, police have found three vehicles in that neighborhood that have been gone through and items stolen from.

Police are asking people in the area to call the police department if you find that your car was entered and items are missing.

You can contact the Cameron Police Department at 816-632-6521.