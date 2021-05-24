Five teens injured in Andrew County crash

(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo) Five teenagers were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash Sunday night in Andrew County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 18-year-old Tomas Wade, of Savannah, was driving southbound on Route D, three miles east of Savannah. Wade failed to yield to 18-year-old Rachel Corey as she was driving northbound and attempted to turn left. Both vehicles traveled off the east side of the road.

Wade was taken to Mosaic Life Care with moderate injuries. Two teenage passengers were also taken to Mosaic with moderate and serious injuries. Corey and a teenage passenger in her vehicle were taken to Mosaic with serious and moderate injuries.

All five were wearing seat belts.