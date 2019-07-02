Flag display raises awareness about veterans lost to suicide

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) — A group of volunteers is bringing awareness about the high rate of suicide in the veteran community with a flag display.

The display includes 660 American flags and is known as Flags for Forgotten Soldiers. Each flag represents a veteran lost to suicide per month in the United States, according to a 2013 study by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs.

A follow-up study in 2017 lowered that number slightly to 20 veteran suicides per day, but that number is still shockingly high.

Flags for Forgotten Soldiers was started by Howard Berry whose son served two tours in Afghanistan and was there the day of the shooting rampage at Ft. Hood, Texas. As a result of PTSD and depression from his military experiences, Staff Sgt. Joshua Berry took his own life.

Sgt. Berry’s aunt, Lynn Brown, has taken up the effort in the area.

“It’s very heartbreaking when you lose someone like this,” she said. “We as the families, we don’t know what to do. We listen. We pray.”

Brown and volunteers placed hundreds of flags on the lawn of Missouri State Highway Patrol. She said the hope is that it will inspire people to educate themselves on the invisible wounds of war.

“People don’t think of PTSD when they sign up,” Brown said. “You think maybe I will get shot or wounded. They know all that. But this is such a horrible disease and it affects every moment of every day.”

Since she started organizing local installations, she’s met veterans struggling with PTSD, anxiety, and depression.

“I had a veteran that was helping me put up flags one day tell me that he was resigned to his fate to be one of these flags,” Brown said. “He was sure of it and that’s not what any of them deserve.”

By bringing more awareness to the issue, Brown is hoping to get more support for veterans in need and reach those who are at risk and need help.

“I’d like to ask people to reach out to a vet if they think they are struggling,” Brown said. “Listen with your whole being. If you can help in some way. I would suggest directing them to help.”

The flags, accompanied by signs with information about resources for veterans, will stay in front of Troop H on Belt Highway for one week.

The Veterans Crisis Line is a suicide prevention hotline open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Anyone feeling depressed or suicidal, or know a loved one who is, can call 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1 or text 838255 for confidential support.