Flags at half-staff in honor of former Mayor Shearin

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Flags at City Hall in St. Joseph were lowered to half-staff Friday in honor of former Mayor Ken Shearin, who passed away Monday.

Flags at city buildings will fly at half-staff until sunset.

A moment of silence will also be held at Monday night's city council meeting in memory of Shearin.

Shearin served as mayor of St. Joseph from 2006-2010.

He was 76 years old.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday at Meierhoffer Funeral Home.