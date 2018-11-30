Clear

Flags at half-staff in honor of former Mayor Shearin

Ken Shearin served as mayor of St. Joseph from 2006-2010.

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 10:52 AM
Updated: Nov. 30, 2018 10:53 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Flags at City Hall in St. Joseph were lowered to half-staff Friday in honor of former Mayor Ken Shearin, who passed away Monday.

Flags at city buildings will fly at half-staff until sunset.

A moment of silence will also be held at Monday night's city council meeting in memory of Shearin.

Shearin served as mayor of St. Joseph from 2006-2010.

He was 76 years old.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday at Meierhoffer Funeral Home.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 29°
Maryville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Savannah
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 29°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 28°
Fairfax
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 26°
We are waking up to some foggy conditions on this Friday morning. Visibility could be low at times so you might want to leave a few minutes early this morning. For your Friday, we'll be back up to near average temperatures in the lower 40s with cloudy skies and some drizzle. More precipitation chances return to the forecast though by the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events