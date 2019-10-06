Flame of Hope event to benefit Special Olympics Missouri

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Dozens gathered for a fundraiser benefiting the Special Olympics Saturday.

The Harley Davidson motorcycle dealership off Hwy 169 was the scene for the first-ever Torch Run Flame of Hope benefit.

The event featured live music, food, a silent auction, and motorcycles.

Organizers say proceeds from the event will stay local, benefiting the North area of Special Olympics Missouri.

"We do not charge our athletes to participate in our program so it helps with uniforms, facilities, and training," Melody Prawitz, Special Olympics Missouri said.

A motorcycle ride originally planned for the event was canceled due to lightning from morning storms.