Flame of Hope ride raises money for Special Olympics

About 45 riders took part in the motorcycle ride which raises money for the Special Olympics. Organizers plan to resume some of their fall games after postponements following Covid-19.

Posted: Aug 30, 2020 2:48 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) At the St. Joe Harley Davidson, motorcycle riders revved up their engines for a good cause Saturday Morning.

Bikers hit the road for the 2nd annual Flame Of Hope Ride, for the Special Olympics of Missouri.

The ride raises money for the athletic programs ran by the organization, Special Olympics organizers said approximately 1,300 athletes participate in the program from across the area. 

Athletes said they love the program mainly from a social standpoint.

"Being an athlete is amazing," Heather Ball, special Olympics athlete said. "You make so many friends from across the state."  

This particular year has presented challenges for the program. The Covid-19 pandemic has led to the postponement or cancellation of many of the organization's sporting events.

"It's very different than normal," Ball said. "You don't get to see any of your friends from the other areas." 

In addition, staff said it's also canceled some of the fund raising events they depend on, 

"This is our biggest event since the Covid-19 situation has started," Melody Prawitz, developmental director Special Olympics said. "It's very important that we are able to raise funds for our programs." 

Both ride organizers and the special athletes are remaining optimistic about this year, as they try to get through this pandemic.

"You just have to adjust with the times," Ball said.

Other events at the Flame of Hope ride included a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction. The Special Olympics plans to resume some of their games in the fall, funds raised from the ride will go towards efforts to make those games possible for the athletes.  

