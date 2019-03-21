Parts of Buchanan County under Flash Flood Warning

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) The National Weather Service in Kansas City has issued a Flash Flood warning for North Central Buchanan County until 8:15 a.m., Friday.
The warning triggered by a levee failure on the Missouri River in St. Joseph. Water overtopping the levee causing a flash flood warning for immediately surrounding areas.
The National Weather Service advises caution especially at night when it is harder to see floodwaters.
A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately.
Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property.
