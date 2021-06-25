Clear
Flash flooding leads to water rescues in Amazonia

Troop H Marine Division and Andrew County Fire and Rescue are responding to the Amazonia area to conduct water rescues.

Posted: Jun 25, 2021 12:54 AM

(AMAZONIA, Mo.) Troop H Marine Division and Andrew County Fire and Rescue are responding to the Amazonia area to conduct water rescues and evacuations due to flash flooding.

Stay with KQ2 as updates become available.

