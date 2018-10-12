Clear

Fleetwood Mac guitarist sues bandmates for kicking him out

Lindsey Buckingham was told to Lindsey Buckingham was told to "Go Your Own Way," but he says he isn't "Second Hand News." (CNN)

Lindsey Buckingham was told to "Go Your Own Way," but he says he isn't "Second Hand News."

Posted: Oct. 12, 2018 10:02 AM
Updated: Oct. 12, 2018 10:46 AM
Posted By: CNN

Lindsey Buckingham was told to "Go Your Own Way," but he says he isn't "Second Hand News."

Buckingham is suing his former bandmates after he was kicked out of the band Fleetwood Mac.

Earlier this year, the guitarist-singer was told the band was going to tour without him. He said he is ready and willing to take the stage and that as a result should be paid his fair share of the profits.

Fleetwood Mac has had its share of bumpy moments over the decades.

Buckingham and long-time girlfriend Stevie Nicks ended their relationship in the late 1970s.

Around the same time, bassist John McVie and his wife keyboardist Christine McVie divorced.

Despite the break-ups, all four remained in the band with drummer Mick Fleetwood.

Shortly after that the group released its legendary album "Rumours," which has sold more than 40 million copies internationally.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
Savannah
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Cameron
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Fairfax
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
A rainy & cool Friday is ahead with highs only going up into the middle 40s. The rain should be out of here just in time for Friday night football. Saturday will be drier with partly sunny skies. Highs will remain below average in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events