Flood assistance resource centers to open next week

Posted: Apr. 5, 2019 9:07 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A one-stop-shop Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) will be held in Atchison, Missouri, Buchanan and Holt counties next week to assist area flood victims.

The American Red Cross, with other local disaster assistance organizations, will open the centers for those impacted by the Missouri floods.

Each day, the centers will be open from noon until 7 p.m.

On April 8, a center will be open in Atchison County at the Velma Houts Building, located at 201 E. Hwy. 139 in Rock Port.

On April 9, a center will be open in Buchanan County at the Keys Christian Church gymnasium, located at 6001 S. 9th St. in St. Joseph.

On April 10, a center will be open in Holt County at the Mound City R-II multipurpose room, located at 708 Nebraska St. in Mound City.

Representatives from government, nonprofit, and religiously-affiliated disaster relief organizations will also be on hand at the MARC to assist those impacted.

Individuals and families applying for assistance are required to bring identification showing address and proof of residence to be eligible for assistance from some agencies

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for parts of the KQ2 Viewing Area until 9 am. Visibility is down to less than a mile in many spots. Slow down and allow for some extra travel time this morning.
