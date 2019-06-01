Flood damage closes Grand River Bridge in Gentry County

(ALBANY, Mo.) Damage from flooding has closed the Grand River Bridge in Gentry County, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

MoDOT released a statement Saturday saying that inspectors noted significant scour damage on the bridge on Route A, just south of Route T in Gentry County.

Route A is now closed at this location until further damage assessment and repairs can take place. There is no time-frame for when the bridge may reopen.

Motorists will need to use an alternate route during the closure.

MoDOT urges motorists to use the Traveler Information Map for finding alternate routes and updated road closure information. You can find the map by clicking here. You can also download MoDOT's free app from your app store.