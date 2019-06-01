Clear

Flood damage closes Grand River Bridge in Gentry County

Damage from flooding has closed the Grand River Bridge in Gentry County, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Posted: Jun 1, 2019 11:07 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

MoDOT released a statement Saturday saying that inspectors noted significant scour damage on the bridge on Route A, just south of Route T in Gentry County.

Route A is now closed at this location until further damage assessment and repairs can take place. There is no time-frame for when the bridge may reopen.

Motorists will need to use an alternate route during the closure.

MoDOT urges motorists to use the Traveler Information Map for finding alternate routes and updated road closure information. You can find the map by clicking here. You can also download MoDOT's free app from your app store.

Starting the weekend with some sunshine and mild temperatures and as we go throughout the day on Saturday, we will be watching for the possibility of a stray thunderstorm during the afternoon. Overall, thunderstorm chances are very low but any storms that do develop could be on the strong side with gusty winds and large hail possible. Highs today are in the low to mid 80s.
