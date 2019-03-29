Clear

Flood drive brings in countless donations

For the last eight days, the Holt County Outreach Services Community Group has been running a Community Flood Relief Drive in Mound City.

(MOUND CITY, Mo.) - The Holt County Outreach Services Community Group is making sure those affected by the flooding are well taken care of.

For the last eight days, the group has been running a Community Flood Relief Drive in the basement of the Holt County Headstart in Mound City.

There has been an outpouring of donations from all over. Everything from clothes, food, cleaning supplies, toiletries even baby items.

So far more than 300 people who have been affected by the floods have benefited from this and no one who needs help won't be turned away.

The distribution site will be opened Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. Then again next Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Right now, the group is needing more montary donations. If you would like to help or want more information, you can call (816) 364-9912.

