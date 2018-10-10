Clear
Flooded roads keep students home from school

Flooded roadways in northern Andrew county kept students from attending school Wednesday.

Posted: Oct. 10, 2018 2:58 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.) Flooded roadways in northern Andrew county kept students from attending school Wednesday.

According to officials at North Andrew R-6 School District, 30 students did not attend school because of flooding.

Most of the students are from near Rosendale where flood waters have closed three routes into the town.

Mark McDaniel, Superintendent of North Andrew schools, says that water levels are always closely watched. 

"We do have to monitor it and keep an eye on it," McDaniel said. "We do not send buses through any water at all or through barricades if they are up. So we are cautious to get them home."

Students who missed school were given excused absences and will be able to make up the work that was missed.

McDaniel hopes that students will be able to return to school on Thursday. 

The rain is finally beginning to move out of northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas. Cloudy skies will stay with us until Thursday morning. Temperatures will stay in the 50s for highs.
