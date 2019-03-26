Flooding Fallout: Roads damaged after terrible Missouri River flooding

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Damage is being revealed as waters recede from historic flooding along the Missouri River.

More than 30 roads remain closed across northwest Missouri after record-level flooding last week.

"MoDOT's going to have to go in and check the structural integrity of the roadways and bridges," said Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Jake Angle.

In Holt County, floodwaters have washed away a section of the bridge at US 159 at Route P near Fortescue.

"That bridge is totally destroyed," said Sgt. Angle. "There's going to be a lot of work that needs to be done, a lot of roads to be looked at and I'm sure a fair amount of repairs that will need to take place as well."

Damage assessments have yet to begin on parts of I-29 north of St. Joseph. The interstate remains shut down from mile marker 57 to the Iowa state line.

"They have to inspect it to make sure there was no damage done to it," said Sgt. Angle. "There's a massive amount of debris up around the Iowa line that was dumped there by the flood. I'm not just talking about sticks. I'm talking about anhydrous tanks of all shapes and sizes."

Angle said getting state roads and bridges back open is going to take time.

"People are going to have to be patient," said Sgt. Angle. "It's going to take time not only to check all those roadways but to clean them up. There's a lot of debris all over. I know it's been a huge inconvenience for people but just a little bit more patience and hopefully we can start to see some improvements."